Fish X-Burger? Fisherman shows bizarre creature found at sea

Anyone visiting the social networks of Roman Fedortsov, 39, a Russian fisherman who lives in Murmansk, is already used to seeing sea creatures with curious shapes, but even he couldn’t imagine finding an abyssal fish that looks more like a fast-food snack. food.

In early November, Fedortsov shared the image of a fish that immediately earned the name “fish X-burger”. Netizens also gave other nicknames: Ninja Turtle and Chicken Sandwich.

The so-called abyssal beings are represented by strange species of fish with extremely peculiar characteristics and different from what we are used to seeing. There are several other abyssal species, including crustaceans, jellyfish and starfish. The ‘X-Burger fish’, in particular, did not have the species identified by the fisherman.

Fedortsov fishes most of the creatures in the seas of Norway, Barents (Northern Russia) and the Atlantic Ocean. Unlike many followers, he doesn’t think creatures are ugly.

“All kinds of fish are beautiful in their own way. I can’t say they are ‘scary’ or ‘ugly.’ People are very interested in unusual sea creatures,” he told the Daily Mail.

See other curious creatures recorded by the Russian, including what he calls “hat crab”: