Flamengo: Charlotte FC, from the United States, proposes by Rodinei

Rodinei’s future may be in US football. That’s because the Flamengo received a proposal from Charlotte FC, team that will debut in Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2022, by right-back. The information was initially published by journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper O Dia. THROW! confirmed it.

> Guarantee of second place in the Brasileirão may open a chance for a title at Fla

Charlotte FC’s proposal is valid for two years, with an option for another year. The completion of the deal, however, still depends on the release of Rubro-Negro.

Remember that the right-back has a contract with the club from Gávea until the end of 2022. Therefore, he could already sign a pre-contract with any team next year.

> See and simulate the Brasileirão table

Rodiniei returned to Flamengo in June this year after his loan with Internacional ended. Since then, he has played 21 games in the Fla. shirt and contributed one goal and four assists. So, if he transfers to the team on the east coast of the United States, he will be reunited with coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, who coached him in Colorado.

Currently, he is the third option for Flamengo’s right-back. Isla is the starter and Matheuzinho plays when the Chilean is not available – either due to injury or summons. Under the command of Renato Gaúcho, Rodiniei played as a striker on the right, mainly in the second half.