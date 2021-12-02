Flamengo Elections: see interviews with three candidates for next Saturday’s election | Flamengo

Next Saturday, from 8 am to 9 pm, at the headquarters of Gávea, the members of Flamengo will elect the president of the club for the next three years. In addition to the current president, Rodolfo Landim, three other candidates signed up for their slates: Marco Aurélio Assef, Ricardo Hinrichsen and Walter Monteiro.

Below, check out the interviews with the presentation of government plans. Favorite in the election, Landim, from the purple plate, did not participate in the recordings due to the tight schedule of the final at Libertadores, last week, and the final stretch of the Brazilian Nationals.

In podcasts, candidates talk about the expectation of the dispute, assess the current management and present their ideas on topics such as football, finance, marketing, the supporter partner program, stadium and Olympic sports. Listen!

Blue Plate – “Always Flamengo”

The lawyer Marco Aurélio Assef is a benefactor of the club and a member of the Board of Directors and Board of Directors of Flamengo.

Vice: doctor Bernardo Marques

White Plate – “Flemish without Borders”

Ricardo Hinrichsen was VP and Marketing Director during the administration of former President Márcio Braga.

Vice: International Relations analyst Claudia Simas.

Gold Plate – “Major Flemish”