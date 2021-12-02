Flamengo receives offer and may have its first low in the cast for 2022, says journalist

Right-back Rodinei, Brazilian and Libertadores champion in 2019, could leave Flamengo for the United States

O Flamengo may have the cast’s first casualty for the 2022 season. According to journalist Venê Casagrande, the Rubro-Negro received a proposal from Charlotte FC, from the United States, for the right-back Rodinei.

the team of Major League Soccer will be commanded from 2022 by Miguel Angel Ramirez, who was Rodinei’s coach at International between March and June this year. The Spaniard would have already contacted the side regarding the signing.

Charlotte FC’s offer to Rodinei is a two-year contract with an option to renew for another season. The 29-year-old defender’s agreement with Flamengo is valid until December of next year.

Rodinei and Diego celebrate goal against Paraná in Brazilian Championship Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images

Charlotte FC is an MLS expansion team that will debut in the league in 2022. The team was officially founded in 2019 and is in the process of building the squad for its first season in the major US football league.

champion of Libertadores Conmebol of 2019 by Flamengo, Rodinei has 181 games with the red-black shirt and also won the Brazilian championship that year, in addition to two editions of the Carioca Championship. He was on loan at Inter between 2020 and the first half of 2021.