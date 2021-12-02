Flávia has sex with Murilo before being arrested · TV News

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will decide to have sex with Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) before going to prison in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. The dancer will be moved when she hears a statement from the musician, who has her as an inspiring muse. The couple will have a romantic night on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

Determined to turn herself in to the police, the protagonist will be moved by the possibility of spending the year in which she fights Death (A. Maia) in jail. She will then decide to spend the night with crush in this Thursday’s chapter (2).

“You know, Murilo, I feel like a better person when I’m with you,” will confess Paula Terrare’s (Giovanna Antonelli) newcomer. “I also feel like a better person when I’m with you,” the boy will say.

After declaring themselves to each other, the dancer from the Pulp Fiction nightclub and the artist will indulge in passion. The next day, however, she will be arrested for stealing the suitcase full of dollars. From there, Flávia will face another drama.

Upon arrival in jail and in the same cell as Cora (Valentina Bandeira), the young woman will be threatened by her former friend. Desperate, she will send a message to Neném (Vladimir Brichta).

The ex-soccer player will pity the pain of the false flight attendant. He will pick a fight with Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and convince him to help Flávia get released. Free, she will hide in the home of Nedda’s son (Elizabeth Savala).

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

