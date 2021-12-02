Flemish or International? President of Fortaleza talks about the future of Vojvoda

Holder of an excellent job in charge of Fortaleza in the dispute for the Brasileirão, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda has been attracting the spotlight and being quoted in some Brazilian teams, such as Flamengo and Internacional. In Colorado, the Argentine is speculated as one of the targets to replace a possible departure of Diego Aguirre. Guest of Bandeirantes’ “Os Donos da Bola” program, the president of Leão do Pici, Marcelo Paz spoke about the interest of other clubs in his coach, and showed confidence in Vojvoda’s performance.

“I learned in football and in life that people only go after what is good. If Vojvoda is aired in other clubs, it is because it is doing a good job. We already lived with this at the time of Rogério Ceni. Every time a coach fell, it was ‘Rogério goes’. And he even went twice. Now we live it with Vojvoda. This shows that Fortaleza chooses its coaches well”, stated the president of Fortaleza.

Despite being quoted at Flamengo and Inter, Vojvoda has a contract with an automatic renewal clause in case of qualification for the Sudamericana, a feat that has already been achieved by the northeastern team, which is in contention for a spot in the next Libertadores.

“I have contact with him. Vojvoda is clearly aware of our desire for continuity and it also shows a desire to continue and I believe that this will be consolidated. I like him. He is a professional and a different human being”, said Paz. “Whatever has to be will be. If he stays, he is most welcome. If you want to leave because of a personal choice, we will continue our work”, concluded Marcelo Paz.

According to journalist Fabrício Falkowski, from “Correio do Povo”, Vojvoda would be waiting for a contact from Flamengo to decide the future, whether to stay at Fortaleza or head to Internacional.

