Forgiveness of fines and debts in Detran Ceará can be requested up to the 30th; know how

As of this Wednesday, December 1st, drivers from Ceará can request full or partial forgiveness or payment of fines and debts registered with the Ceará State Traffic Department (Detran-CE) in installments. The deadline for joining the tax recovery program is the 30th of this month, find out how it works, who is entitled and how to participate below.

Who is entitled to the forgiveness of fines and debts of Detran Ceará?

Vehicle owners who have tax debts, including licensing, accommodation and towing, and non-tax debts, such as traffic fines. The only limitation is that the events generating the debts occurred until December 30, 2020.

How does the Detran Ceará refill work?

The program was sanctioned by the state governor, Camilo Santana (PT), last November 23, and should benefit at least 500,000 drivers in Ceará. The purpose of the initiative is to encourage drivers with debts to regularize their situation. Thus, the program works as follows:

Vehicle owners with debts of up to R$ 4,683.33 will be forgiven 80% of the debt and must pay, in cash, 20% of the total amount.

For vehicles with a debt of more than R$ 4,683.33, 20% of this amount must be paid in cash and the excess may be paid in installments.

Owners of 150-cc motorcycles, whose market value does not exceed R$5,000, based on the assessment of the IPVA 2021 table, by Sefaz, will have total debt forgiveness.

Drivers with fines and fees of up to R$200 will be automatically forgiven

What debts can be negotiated in Detran?

Licensing fees late until December 30, 2020

Vehicle stay at Detran-CE yards until December 30, 2020.

Vehicle towing fee removed by December 30, 2020.

Fines with notice until December 30, 2020.

How to request forgiveness of fines and debts in Detran Ceará?

To participate in the renegotiation of fines and tax and non-tax debts at Detran Ceará, drivers will be able to apply virtually on the Detran website (www.detran.ce.gov.br) between December 1st and December 30th, 2021.

The citizen must appear in person at Detran service points only in cases where the vehicle is collected in one of the entity’s yards, whether in the Capital or at the regional offices of the agency.

More information can be obtained by calling (85) 3195-2300.

In cash, via lottery or accredited banks, or in installments by credit card, through institutions accredited to Detran. Payment terms vary according to the nature of the debt and the amount of installments desired. thus:

What are the forms of paying taxes and fines in installments?

Payment in cash or in up to three installments with full forgiveness of fine and interest.

Installments of four to 36 installments with a 95% reduction in fines and interest.

From 37 to 60 installments with a 90% discount on the fine and interest.

I only owe fines, how can I split it up?

Payment in cash or in up to three installments with a 90% reduction in fine and interest.

Divided into four or up to 36 installments with 80% reduction in fine and interest.

in installments from 37 to 60 installments with a 70% reduction in fine and interest.

I need to renegotiate ICMS and ICM debts with Detran, how to do it?

Detran Ceará’s debt refinancing program in 2021 also includes debts related to taxes on the Tax on the Circulation of Goods (ICM) and the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

Debts registered until April 30, 2020 may be renegotiated with the following conditions:

For payment in cash or in up to three installments with a 60% reduction in the late fee and accrued interest

Installments of four to six installments with a 40% reduction in fine and interest.

How does the ITCD debt forgiveness and installment payment work in Detran Ceará?

There is no possibility of total forgiveness of debts and fines related to delays in the payment of the Tax on Transmission Cause Mortis and Donation (ITCD) in the Detran Ceará refills of 2021. However, debts registered until April 30, 2021 may be paid in installments discounts as follows:

Payment in cash or in up to three installments with a 50% reduction in fine and interest.

Installments from four to 12 installments with a 30% reduction in fine and interest.

