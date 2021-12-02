Former Globo actress says offended by Netflix film with Leandro Hassum: ‘Ridiculous jokes’

Juliana Caldas explained why she cried and couldn’t finish watching ‘Amor Sem Medida’

Reproduction/Instagram/juzinha.caldas/Netflix/01.12.2021 Juliana Caldas said that she did not feel represented when watching ‘Amor Sem Medida’



The actress Juliana Caldas, who was in the cast of the Globo soap opera “O Outros Lado do Paraíso” (2017), criticized the film by Netflix “love without measure”. In the long, Leandro Hassum plays a dwarf who falls in love with the character of Juliana Paes and, when deciding to stay together, they have to face discrimination for having different statures. Caldas, who has dwarfism, found the film disrespectful and said he couldn’t watch it until the end because he started to cry. “These are ridiculous jokes. You can’t pass up the lack of respect for others, especially in today’s world”, he commented in a video posted on Instagram.

In addition to not finding the feature amusing, the actress declared that there was no representation. “I didn’t feel represented at any point in the film. First, because the person who plays the character who has dwarfism, who is Leandro Hassum, has no dwarfism. They downgraded him in computer graphics to show he has short stature. Plus, most of the movie has totally hoodlum, totally prejudiced jokes that you can’t accept these days,” he said. “When we talk about dwarfism, most of the time it is in this form of prejudiced joke. You can’t accept a movie that makes you sit and laugh about it, laugh at others, laugh at the other person’s condition, laugh at the other’s deficiency. I wanted to understand if people know what empathy means.”

in the soap opera of Globe, Caldas lived Estela, who was discriminated against by her mother, Sophia (Marieta Severo), for being a dwarf. “[Minha personagem] there was no margin or opening for you to laugh about it. On the contrary, it opened up for you to question yourself about many things and to think about how much it hurts others”, he concluded. In the comments of the publication, the actor Giovanni Venturini, who is also a dwarf, supported the actress. “That’s it, Ju! Despite all this pain, we need to talk. What is not possible is for us to remain silent any longer! Let’s go together, adding a voice to this cry”, wrote the actress who participated in soap operas on SBT such as “Carinha de Anjo” and Chiquititas”.