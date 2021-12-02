Former Globo, Ivan Moré is victim of robbery and cries after losing everything

Former presenter of Globo, Ivan More suffered a armed robbery last weekend in São Paulo. The journalist, who was accompanied by his children, said that the bandits took all your belongings.

Venting through his Instagram profile, Moré cried when reporting details of the crime of which he was a victim. He claimed to have been caught “off guard” when approached by armed criminals.

“Unfortunately, something happened that had never happened here with me in São Paulo. I was robbed at gunpoint. They took everything. My phone, glasses, watch, chain“, revealed the journalist.

The former Globo contractor said that everything happened when he was putting his children in the car and regretted the episode.

“I was caught off guard as I was putting my kids in the back of the car. I planned a special day, but unfortunately it didn’t go the way I expected”, he said.

Nonetheless, Ivan Moré thanked that nothing more serious had happened with him and his children. “You have to try to see these situations from the point of view of the glass half full. I’m grateful that nothing happened. It was a tense day, unfortunately”, he stated.

Ivan Moré recalls friction with his colleague

In a recent interview, Moré spoke about the friction he had with Walter Casagrande, his colleague at the time he worked at Globo. He said he was blocked by the former football player on social media.

“Casa doesn’t like games. For example, he’s not talking to me, he blocked me on Instagram. Reason? I do not know. Probably because I tell him our relationship is light, I imitate him, and he doesn’t like it. It’s profiles, and I love it. It’s crazy, right? I love him“, declared in an interview with Link Podcast.

Despite the troubled relationship, the journalist said he would still like to talk to Casagrande, who blocked him last year. “But then, if he doesn’t want to talk to me right now, he doesn’t answer me, he doesn’t give me a reason. We were very close together, very close. I just regret it, I adore him with all my heart”, he stated.

“He’s radical as hell. I don’t know if they told or invented something. That kind of worry I don’t have. I like him, I know he is a strong-willed person, radical with his opinions. He changes his mind a lot, that’s all”, completed Ivan More.