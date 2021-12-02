Former Inter, Corinthians player plays music and provokes Grêmio before a game that could decree relegation from the state of Rio Grande do Sul

Revealed at the Internacional base, goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, who currently defends Corinthians, used social media and published a provocation to Grêmio, which may have its relegation to Serie B decreed on Sunday (5), at Neo Química Arena

Still a few days to go before the confrontation between Corinthians and Guild, next Sunday (5), at Neo Química Arena, for the penultimate round of the Brazilian championship, the mood is already provocative. This Wednesday (1), through social networks, Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, revealed at the base of the arch-rivals of Tricolor, International, poked the Grêmios.

Still no chance of having their relegation decreed this Thursday (2), against São Paulo, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre, the Gauchos will have a decisive Friday (3) even without taking the field, as some of their direct opponents against the stick are playing matches, and a combination of results can lead to a fall in the event of defeat for São Paulo..

Attention is also turned to Sunday, in Itaquera, when in the penultimate round a negative result can enshrine the Grêmio relegation. And because of that, the Corinthians jewel provoked the rival.

On his official Twitter account, Carlos Miguel published the song by singer Ivete Sangalo “Arerê”, whose instrumental refers to a famous chant from the stands, sung when a Brazilian club has a chance of relegation, and of course, with the lyrics modified. In addition, the Corinthians archer even used a “feast figurine”.

In the comments, many Corinthians fans got the message and laughed at the post, showing support, and even asking for him to be cast in Cassio’s spot for Sunday’s confrontation.

Carlos Miguel is 23 years old and 2.04m tall. He joined Corinthians in 2021, for the first team, but so far has not made his official debut. His time at Inter took place between 2017 and 2019.

Already classified for the Libertadores Conmebol 2022, the helm, who has 56 points and is the 4th place, will say goodbye to his fans in the season and will have the chance to isolate himself even more from his competitors.

Also about the game against Grêmio, “Gaviões da Fiel”, Corinthians’ main organized supporters also wrote a letter to the cast “charging” Grêmio’s relegation. It is worth remembering that in 2007, the club from São Paulo had its fall to the Serie B decreed after a 1-1 draw with the Gauchos, at the former Olímpico, in Porto Alegre.

already the Tricolor, occupies 18th place in the table with 36 points and is six behind the Athletic-PR, which also still has 35 games and is the first team out of the Z-4 ​​at the moment. to get rid of, the club from Rio Grande do Sul needs 100% success in the last three rounds and also a favorable combination of results..