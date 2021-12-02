Former lead singer of Gang do Eletro criticizes Anitta’s ‘exaltation’ in Belém: ‘He didn’t come to do philanthropy’ | celebrities

The former lead singer of Gang do Eletro, Keila, used social media this Wednesday (1) to vent about the “hypocrisy” that some people from Pará are having by applauding the coming of funk artist Anitta to Belém, and ignoring the scene local artist, who also seeks to enhance the culture of Pará on stage. “She didn’t come to do philanthropy, no shit*”, the singer said.

In a publication made on Instagram, Keila stated that she has been producing content representative of the Pará periphery and without financial support for years. Then, she relates the arrival of the carioca to record at Ver-O-Peso and Vila da Barca, outskirts of the city, praising the funk company’s performance in valuing the State without “caricatures and stereotypes”.

“I would love to have participated, who wouldn’t want to connect with the greatest artist in the country. I’m happy for the sisters who were there, I felt represented. But do you know what I really wanted?! May you use that energy to make artists like me and so many other women who represent our music as great as we deserve. Let you scream ENDOIDA CARALH* when we’re killing each other on stage”, he vented, adding that he also makes a living from music and feels a lack of recognition from the city’s residents.

Keila also sniped at the behavior of certain people who gave Anitta the title of “savior of the homeland” for having valued northern elements. “Stop writing texts demanding artists because somehow you moved away from what you think is music from Pará, what is music from Pará to you? Have you ever been to a sound system party? Do you know the guitar masters? (…) Anitta thought it was f*cking, it really is! It’s going to cause the impact you’re looking for. She didn’t come to do philanthropy, no fuck*”.

Finally, the artist from Pará says that she has already suffered nasty comments because of her costumes and the “Treme” dance, and asks people to stop acting with “hypocrisy”.