Former Oscar-nominated film child actress is gunned down in US – Monet

Jonshel Alexander in Indomitable Dreamy (Photo: publicity)

Former child actress Jonshel Alexander, who played the role of Joy Strong in the film ‘Dreamy Indomitable’, was gunned down in her native Louisiana state. She was 22 years old. A report released by police reveals that Jonshel and a man were shot inside a vehicle on Saturday in New Orleans and that she was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, whose name was not released, was able to drive to a hospital in search of help.

Jonshel Alexander alongside Quvenzhane Wallis (Photo: Getty)

Jonshel was 12 years old when he appeared in the Oscar-nominated feature for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Direction and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Director Benh Zeitlin prioritized casting local actors and actresses for the lead roles, testing more than 4,000 actors before completing the cast.

Jonshel Alexander (left) in a scene from Indomitable Dreamer (Photo: publicity)

Jonshel’s mother, Shelly Alexander, said her daughter charmed the producers, earning her place in the production’s cast. “She was like, ‘I’ll be in this movie.'” “They fell in love with Jonshel.” remembered. Alexander was considered too old to play the film’s lead role, Hushpuppy, which went to Quvenzhané Wallis, then 6 years old. But Zeitlin said he was captivated by Alexander, describing her as an “absolutely unique, unforgettable, and force of nature human being” and cast her in the supporting role.

Benh Zeitlin, who earned his only Oscar nomination for the work, revealed the importance of Jonshel in the composition of his character. “We incorporated a part of the film that was very inspired by her,” Zeitlin said. “A lot of the lines were written by her, and a lot of the character was born from who Jonshel was.

Her character in the movie is called Joy Strong, which always seemed like a perfect description of Jonshel. She was a really bright light,” recalled the filmmaker, who said he was devastated to learn of her death and has been in contact with his family.

Quvenzhané Wallis in Dreamy Indomitable (Photo: Reproduction)

According to The New Orleans Advocate, Jonshel was 22 years old and the youngest of three children. After graduating from high school, she worked as a receptionist in restaurants and has a one-year-old daughter. New Orleans police, who are still looking for clues to elucidate the crime, published an image of the hooded suspect who allegedly fired the shots and asked witnesses or people with information about the tragic incident to contact them to help with the investigations.

