Former Record correspondent reveals struggle with Parkinson’s and experimental treatment · TV News

Special reporter for Record and former correspondent for the network, with passages in New York, Tokyo and London, André Tal has faced for four years a challenge greater than any journalistic coverage he has ever done in his life: the fight against Parkinson’s. At 43, he has been undergoing experimental treatment for the disease.

The journalist will reveal more details of his fight in the next edition of Domingo Espetacular, on the air on the 5th, at 19:45. “From now on, I’m going to break the silence about something I’ve been trying to hide for years,” says the reporter.

The treatment takes place in Miami, in the United States, with the Brazilian physician Marc Abreu, who specializes in degenerative diseases – such as Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Unlike other processes to fight Parkinson’s, the therapy developed by Abreu’s team tries not only to slow down the progression of the syndrome, but to restore lost functions. In other words, instead of delaying the characteristic tremors, the treatment reverses them – the patient is, in theory, able to regain control over his limbs.

In September, Tal interviewed Abreu for JR Mundo about the experimental treatment, without revealing that he himself was one of the patients. The doctor explained that the novelty uses the induction of heat shock proteins, which are responsible for eliminating toxic aggregates and refolding defective proteins.

Doctor Marc Abreu treats André Tal in Miami

The procedure has already been approved by the FDA (the North American Anvisa) and is seen as a surgery of the future, as it does not involve cuts. The patient wears a kind of helmet that picks up the brain signal and induces heat in the heat shock proteins. When heated, they start working more quickly, reversing the decrease or loss of function caused by aging or degenerative diseases.

Abreu also explained that the treatment has no negative side effects — an evolution of other procedures, which were not always effective even in an attempt to delay symptoms and brain degeneration.

André Tal has worked at Record since 2006, but has been a journalist for 22 years. He was a correspondent for eight and has two Esso awards on his resume, won in 2008 and 2011 — with reports on a pedophilia scheme involving businessmen from Rondônia and on Transamazônica.

In addition to documentaries and special series, he has also participated in major coverages around the world, such as the tsunami in Japan, the attacks in Paris, the Olympic Games and the World Cup.