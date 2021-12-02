Francisco is born, son of actors Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes

Francisco, son of the actors, was born this Wednesday (1). Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes. The news was revealed by the baby’s father, on his Instagram, when he published a photo with a “stamp” of the baby’s little foot on his arm.

“Welcome, my son. Francisco was born. I have the strongest woman in the world by my side! Thank you, my love!”, wrote Renato.

In the comments, several famous people congratulated the new dads, such as actor Mouhamed Harfouch, who wrote: “Congratulations dad! Kisses to this beautiful family!!! Congratulations @thailaayala and Viva Francisco!”.

The actress and friend of the couple Fiorella Matteis he also left his affectionate message: “MY GODFATHER! The best gift was you arriving. Francisco, I have the pact to be on your side forever. I love you, boy,” he wrote.

On the last 25th of November, Thaila said she was taking complete rest at the time, at 8 months old, as the baby was already “downhill” and getting ready to be born a little prematurely.

“I’m resting, because the baby is like the mother: turned in Jiraiya [risos]. Rushed, anxious, wanting to come premature. So, I’ve been on bed rest for a week and a day, taking medication to hold the contraction, which has been contracting all day long, and this is making the baby come down. It’s all under control now, but it’s eternal rest,” explained the actress.

