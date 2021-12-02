Francisco is born, son of Thaila Ayala and Renato Góes | celebrities



Francisco is born, son of Thaila and Renatoinstagram reproduction

Rio – Thaila Ayala gave birth to Francisco, this Wednesday. The announcement was made by the actress’ husband, Renato Góes, through Instagram. He has published a photo showing his son’s foot print stamped on his forearm. “Welcome, my son. Francisco was born. Best day of my life,” wrote the actor.

In the comments, some friends of the couple celebrated the news. “My God. What a joy. Welcome, Chico Ayala,” posted Giovanna Ewbank. “Congratulations! What a blessing! What happiness,” published Sabrina Sato. “What great news! Lots of love for you, Thaila and new little one”, wished Bruna Linzmeyer. “My godson! The best gift was you arriving Francisco and I have the pact to be by your side forever. I love you, boy”, commented the actress Fiorella Mattheis.

Last Saturday, Thaila told fans that she was resting, as the baby wanted to be born prematurely. “I’m resting because the baby is like the mother: turned on Jiraiya [risos]. Rushed, anxious, wanting to come premature. So, I’ve been on bed rest for a week and a day, taking medication to hold the contraction, which has been contracting all day long, and this is making the baby come down. It’s all under control now, but it’s eternal rest,” said she, who was eight months pregnant.