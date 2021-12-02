Francisco José’s heiress delivers the backstage of his father’s departure from Globo

Daughter of Francisco José, Marianne Brito released the verb against Globo on a social network. The journalist’s heiress did not like the way his father was disconnected from the network and stated that “the company changed and no longer valued its masters”.

“There is life outside Globo!”, started on Instagram. “I love that statement, and we’ve been talking about it for a while. The company changed and no longer valued its masters. There was a lack of funds for the big reports, anyway”, criticized.

Marianne, however, spoke about Francisco José’s long successful trajectory on Globo and cited the avalanche of affectionate comments that the veteran received from fans since the announcement of his departure from the Rio station:

“It was an incredible partnership for decades and its mark is in the history of Brazilian journalism. It wasn’t enough to have an impeccable reputation and a brilliant career, it still receives this flood of affection from the public. Very proud of you, Francisco José!”.

“I know you love giving your speeches, filling auditoriums and spending hours taking pictures with fans. But if you want to rescue one or another project that you left behind, call me! I love you dad”, finished.

Francisco José’s outburst

The first reporter from the Northeast of Jornal Nacional, Chico did not deny his frustration with his dismissal from the Marinho family’s TV. To the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, the veteran of telejournalism said:

“I’m sad, of course, it’s been 46 years at the network. I can’t pretend and tell you I’m happy because I’m not. If I was going to go out happy I would have left before, I asked.”.

“I think this renewal policy is sad, many of those who are leaving are masters of telejournalism”, stressed he, who admitted conversations about the new phase of Globo with Ali Kamel, director of Journalism.

Renato Machado, Alberto Gaspar, Ari Peixoto, José Hamilton Ribeiro, Eduardo Faustini and Isabela Assumpção were also disconnected from TV.

Check out:

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.