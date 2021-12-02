From Riachão’s centenary to tributes to samba dancers: Salvador celebrates Samba Day on this Thursday | summer 2022

A remarkable date on the festive calendar in Bahia, Dia do Samba will once again not have the people on the streets of the Center of Salvador in the traditional Caminhada do Samba, which for the second consecutive year does not take place because of the pandemic.

This year, Dia do Samba takes place days after the centenary of the birth of Riachão, one of the greatest samba dancers in Bahia, who died in 2020, aged 98.

Born in the Garcia neighborhood in Salvador, where he lived until his death, Riachão was born Clementino Rodrigues and from there he became one of the most important figures in Brazilian samba. As a young man, he began to perform as a radio columnist.

But it became known initially singing sertanejo. He also acted in cinema, in historical films such as “Os pastores da noite”, by Marcel Camus, and “A grande feira”, by Roberto Pires.

The first record only came when he was 40 years old and in it his first success: Umbiga na whale. With an irreverent style, he cultivates joy in simple things. The first artist to record one of his songs was Jackson do Pandeiro. From there, it never stopped. It was recorded by names such as Caetano Veloso, Cássia Eller, and many others.

Throughout his career, seven discs were recorded. One of them, “Humanenoxum”, nominated for a Latin Grammy. Riachão said that he had more than 500 compositions, most of them, in his head.

Even after 90 years, the last malando of samba still performed in public. Then, on March 30, 2020, he died in his sleep, ending the trajectory dedicated to Brazilian culture after 98 years of an intense life that reflected its grandeur.

Celebrations without the people on the streets

Even without the people on the streets because of the pandemic, December 2 of this year will be celebrated in cultural facilities in Salvador. At Casa do Carnaval, located in the Historic Center of the city, it is possible to remember the history of rhythm in Bahia through a cultural collection dedicated to samba.

1 de 1 Cidade da Música da Bahia, located in Comércio, also tells the story of Brazilian samba and its composers. — Photo: Marcotte Almeida/ Disclosure Cidade da Música da Bahia, located in Comércio, also tells the story of Brazilian samba and its composers. — Photo: Marcotte Almeida/ Disclosure

The place has books that tell the history of samba, such as “The Carnival of Salvador and its Samba Schools”, by the author Geraldo Lima, which pays homage to Bahian samba dancers.

In addition, the space has the “Terraço do Samba” which is on the roof of the building and has a view overlooking the bay of Todos os Santos. The space has a panel composed of tiles and the sounds of samba dancers from Bahia.

The Cidade da Música da Bahia, located in Comércio, also tells the story of Brazilian samba and its composers.

The collection includes testimonies by distinguished samba artists, such as the Bahian Riachão, who, if he were alive, would have turned 100 years old in 2021. On the second level, two booths show the history of samba reggae and samba de roda on video.

Service — Both devices are open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 6 pm. Tickets range from R$20 (full) to R$10.00 (half), for Salvador residents, students and seniors. In the case of Cidade da Música da Bahia, visits must be scheduled through the website.

