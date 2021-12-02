Fuel drives client away from apps and makes taxi reclaim space | Brazil

The soaring price of fuel in 2021 – which reaches 44.83% in the case of gasoline and 39.43% for vehicle gas – has caused a shake-up in the private passenger transport market. Transport app drivers and taxi drivers see the surge erode their earnings. Among the users of transport platforms, complaints about cancellations and delays in the service grow – as drivers begin to choose races to avoid greater losses -, in addition to the increase in fares, which follow the movement of supply and demand. On the other hand, the return of passengers to taxis is starting to be noticed, as revealed by the taxi drivers and unions in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, due to problems in transport platforms and also due to the resumption of in-person activities . The demand is as much for street races as for apps, they say.

“The problems in administering the applications, the drop in the level of drivers and the increase in fares indirectly end up helping to improve the movement of taxis. Passengers are remembering the past. With the closest price, they have felt the quality of service they don’t see on the other side”, says the president of the Union of Autonomous Taxi Drivers of São Paulo (Sinditáxi), Luiz Carlos Fernandes Capelo, which represents around 40,000 professionals in the capital São Paulo.

This year, through November, transport prices per application rose 26.01%, according to the official inflation preview, the Extended Consumer Price Index -15 (IPCA-15). The price of taxis, on the other hand, remained stable in the period because it has not been readjusted for a few years in the main squares, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. According to the IPCA-15, there are two consecutive months of double-digit rates in monthly inflation of transport per application (11.60% in October and 16.23% in November).

Transport applications adopt dynamic pricing, which considers the logic of supply and demand. If there are fewer vehicles available or more passengers, the price goes up. With the rise in fuel, drivers had to resort to canceling some races, as the president of the São Paulo Application Drivers Association (Amasp), Eduardo Lima admits, to avoid races in which he spends more than he receives . This is more common in the case of those who do not have a gas kit and use gasoline or alcohol to fuel their vehicle.

Lima argues that the fare increase has already been transferred to the passenger, but that this has not been transferred to drivers. The platforms claim they made an adjustment in the transfer to drivers, which ultimately means a reduction in the fee charged to connect passengers to drivers. In the case of 99, the operations and products director, Lívia Pozzi, clarifies that there is clear information for drivers about earnings. Initially, the platform accommodated this difference, but more recently it has been passed on to passengers in the short races (although they do not classify each race). Uber, on the other hand, claims that there was no price adjustment for passengers.

An application driver in Rio since the beginning of the pandemic, when he lost his job as a security guard, Eduardo Dias, 32, says that the work has only remained viable because he uses CNG. “If we don’t select a race, we end up exchanging money for money. CNG is more economical, but it has still increased a lot”, he says.

In Rio, the perception of greater demand for taxi drivers is growing. A taxi driver for more than two decades, Marco Antonio Gomes, 56, says that monthly expenses with fuel have grown by around R$300 in recent months. Added to the increase in food, this means a higher cost per month, at a time when the pre-pandemic movement has not yet resumed.

“My profit has dropped a lot due to these increases and I still haven’t recovered what I took in the taxi before the pandemic. But I’ve felt more looking for a taxi, both for Taxi Rio [aplicativo da prefeitura], as on the street. Many passengers arrive saying that they are tired of waiting for the app’s car”, he says.

Director of the Union of Autonomous Taxi Drivers of the City of Rio de Janeiro (Stamrj), Vagner Monteiro estimates an increase of up to 60% in daily traffic in the square in recent times. For the most part, the Rio driver does what they call a rolé, that is, they drive through the streets looking for passengers. With the cost of fuel up there, he says, it was necessary to change this practice a little and the use of Taxi Rio has helped to reduce the time spent without a passenger. “The application is in such high demand that we often splice one run into another.”

Leader of the National Taxi Front (Frennataxi), Alessandro Ruiz Martinez (Fattioli) says that the worsening of the transport service by application has helped in the gradual increase of passengers for taxis, partially offsetting the increase in cost brought about by the rise in fuel. “As a lot of people get stuck, because of the lack of app cars, there are a lot of people going back to taxis or even meeting for the first time. It’s a gradual increase, which gives a certain respite”, he explains.

A resident of Rio de Janeiro, 31-year-old English teacher Alyne Bittencourt lost nearly half an hour recently trying to get an app car, but ended up giving up. “I ended up deciding to take the subway because it was already dark and I didn’t want to wait so long on the street,” he says.