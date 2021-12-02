Gabriel Boric, leftist Frente Amplio candidate, leads first poll for second round in Chile | International

The initial advantage that ultra-rightist José Antonio Kast projected after winning more votes in the first round of the Chilean presidential election was diluted in a matter of days, according to the first polls released in the country. On November 21, Kast surpassed candidate Gabriel Boric, from the left Broad Front in alliance with the Communist Party, by two points. It totaled 27.91% of the votes against 25.83% of the opponent. That same night, he managed to install a binding speech, which quickly gathered around him all the parties of the governing right. But, a week after the initial vote, and three before the decisive round, surveys released this weekend by companies Black and White, Pulso Ciudadano and Cadem, show Boric ahead, with a 3 to 16 percentage point advantage over his rival.

This is an exceptional second round for Chile. Since 1999, presidential disputes have always ended up being decided in this way, with the difference that the protagonists were invariably moderate sectors of the left and right. In the current dispute, none of the candidates surpassed 28% of the votes, something unprecedented in the country, and that is why they need to win over broad sectors of the electorate to reach 50%. It is not ruled out that, for the first time, there will be a reversal of results, that is, that the second most voted candidate in the first round ends up being elected president on December 19th.

Both Kast and Boric seek to moderate their speech and their government program, mainly because the new configuration of Congress, as of March 2022, will not allow any political sector to pass the steamroller, as it already happens today, when the conservative Sebastián Piñera governs in a legislative minority. In these days of campaigning, there is some consensus that the results of the first round have already altered the Chilean political landscape, and that none of the candidates can remain at the ends of the spectrum.

Boric has faced evident internal tensions since Nov. 21, especially with the Communist Party, his main ally in reaching La Moneda. Santiago Mayor Daniel Jadue, defeated by Boric in the July presidential primaries, insulted the 12.8% of voters who opted for the populist Franco Parisi, the US-based candidate who came third without having set foot in Chile. The communist leader described them as “tremendous individualists”. “The only thing they are looking for is more money in their pockets,” Jadue said of voters in Parisi, a constituency that Boric needs to win to reach the Executive. Guillermo Teillier, the leader of the communists, added fuel to the fire by saying that there was no time to discuss a new government program, closing the door on changes that are indispensable to conquering the moderates. It was denied by Boric himself.

The fact is that the results of the first round forced the candidate to seek support in other sectors of progressivism to achieve a majority, which inevitably led the Communist Party to occupy a less visible place in this new stage and, possibly, in an eventual new Government . Boric enlisted important center-left economists to advise on his program –Andrea Repetto and Eduardo Engel, among others– and sought support in the sectors that once made up the extinct Concertation, which governed Chile between 1990 and 2010. In one of the many paradoxes in Chilean politics, it was leaders and parties in this sector that welcomed Boric in this stage, despite the left-wing Broad Front having installed itself on the board precisely with the objective of replacing the generation that led the transition.

The Socialist Party backed him on the same election night. Ricardo Lagos, who presided over Chile from 2000 to 2006, immediately supported Boric, although he himself is one of the favorite targets of the new generation of the left, which accuses him of neoliberal policies. The foundation that Michelle Bachelet maintains in Chile, called Horizonte Cidadão, announced its bet on Boric, which the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights could express in her next visit to her country. Boric’s photo in a private meeting with the president of Christian Democrats, Carmen Frei, last week, was an anticipation of what happened in the national leadership of this traditional association, which on Sunday decided to support him “without conditions”, although the party intends to to remain in the opposition in case the deputy wins. “Today I know that generational arrogance is a bad adviser, that there is no virtue of its own in youth,” Boric wrote in a letter to the Christian Democrats, looking at one of the axes of the new generation of the left, criticized for its sectarianism. Boric also attracted with great repercussion popular figures, such as Izkia Siches, a colleague of the candidate’s generation and highly regarded by the population for her performance during the pandemic as president of the national council of medicine at the time.

Kast counterattacked by introducing one of the best-placed faces in the current government, Paula Daza, who was National Undersecretary for Health throughout the health crisis, until she left office recently. But, just as Boric needed to review positions on issues relating to public order, in which Kast has a large advantage over him, the right-wing candidate also faced strong recriminations in the sphere of individual freedoms. Last week, one of the elected Republicans, Johannes Kaiser, had to leave the party after the widespread repercussions of his misogynistic and xenophobic comments.

“What happens is you have a kind of schizophrenia: women stop going to the park to run because they’re afraid of immigrants who might rape them, but they keep voting for the same parties that bring these people, and you really wonder if the right to vote was a good idea”, said Kaiser in a 2017 video, which by circulating now provoked the immediate rejection of candidate Kast, who needs to win over moderate sectors.

Despite the incorporation of popular figures from the right, such as Daza, and economists linked to the center-right –Sebastián Claro and Sylvia Eyzaguirre, among them-, the candidate of the Republican Party did not receive direct support from his rival, who came fourth, the governmentist Sebastián Sichel. The lawyer, who got 12.78% of the vote, said he will not vote for Boric, without making it clear that he will mark Kast’s name on the ballot.

Meanwhile, this Monday, Kast began a 24-hour trip to the United States, where he was supposed to meet with businessmen and politicians. In this way, he tries to appease his reputation as a right-wing radical abroad, in addition to transmitting internally signs relating to public order, fiscal responsibility and investment promotion, in counterpoint to Boric. One of his appointments consists of a meeting with Republican senator Marco Rubio.

Despite what the first polls of this new stage of the dispute for La Moneda indicate, there are still almost three weeks to the second round, and it is a highly competitive election, which can be defined by narrow margins, especially considering the high volatility of the electorate . Again, the participation figure will be decisive, in a country with a structural abstention. In the first round, only 47% of the electorate participated.

