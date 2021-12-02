Galiotte praises Felipe Melo, but disagrees with renewal for two years: ‘I wouldn’t do it’

After six years as president of Palmeiras, Maurício Galiotte will leave office on December 15th this year so that Leila Pereira, elected on November 20th, will assume the post. Two weeks from the end of his term, the president alviverde still does not have a definition on the permanence of Felipe Melo for 2022 and says he will leave the decision to the next term.

Asked about his preference if he continued ahead of Verdão next season, Galiotte recalled a conversation he had with the midfielder in the middle of this year and stated that he does not agree with the contract extension for two more seasons

– My conversation with Felipe in the middle of the year was to analyze this desire for another two years of his contract. I need to reflect on all aspects and I can’t make that decision on the emotional side in front of an extraordinary player that he is. In my opinion, I would not renew for two years – said the president in an interview on the program “De Placa”, on TNT Sports.

Since 2017 at Palmeiras, Felipe Melo has already won five titles: Brasileirão 2018, Copa do Brasil 2020, Paulistão 2020 and Libertadores 2020 and 2021. Like the South American conquest last Saturday (27), against Flamengo, the shirt 30 always took a leading role within the group, whether on or off the field.

Galiotte has highlighted the importance of the player since his arrival at the club, but that it is necessary to analyze the situation properly before taking a decision on renewal.

– Felipe is an idol and a great player. For many times, it was fundamental on and off the field. We know how to recognize this. However, as an administrator, there are situations that we have to know how to analyze very well. He made it clear to the club that he wanted to continue and that he wants a two-year renewal. He is 38 years old and will turn 39 next year, so these are things that we have to take into account before making this decision – he pointed out.

Throughout his tenure at Palestra, Maurício Galiotte had the partnership of Leila Pereira, either as a sponsor or advisor, a few years later. The president projected the businesswoman’s sequel to the club for years to come and made it clear that the expectation is positive.

– Leila was at Palmeiras for the last seven years. Since Crefisa arrived, Leila and Zé Roberto (husband and owner of Crefisa) have always had the intention of helping the club and making it a winner. They arrived at the same time as the opening of Allianz and that was a watershed for Palmeiras. Leila has a very strong desire to win and make Palmeiras the winner. I view her management with great optimism. It’s a person who has already contributed a lot and who demonstrates a huge desire to continue helping the team to be a winner – concluded.

With more than 80% of the valid votes, Leila Pereira was elected president of Palmeiras for the next three years and will take office on December 15th. In the position, the creditor of Alviverde will have the chance to win the first title of her term at the Club World Cup, to be held in February 2022, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.