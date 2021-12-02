Gavião Arqueiro can reintroduce old acquaintances to the MCU

[Spoilers de Gavião Arqueiro à frente]

Rumors have circulated on the internet for months that Archer hawk could count on the return of Vincent D’Onofrio like Wilson Fisk. The actor has shared his excitement with the production, which may, in its third episode, have confirmed his participation as the mysterious leader of the Gang of Warm Clothing, identified only as “Uncle”. This possible appearance of the King of Crime – who had nothing but his hand shown – would be the fulfillment of an old wish of fans: to see the characters of the canceled series of Marvel Television in partnership with the Netflix return to the MCU.

First of all, it is necessary to remember that demolisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron fist and Punisher were conceived as part of the franchise led by Kevin Feige. The producer, however, was not involved in the series, which brought a completely different tone to what was seen on the big screen. Over time, cinema and television were separated, until practically all the connections between their respective productions were cut. Still, the works of Charlie Cox, Jon Bernthal, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter and, of course, D’Onofrio won over audiences, who have been clamoring for their comebacks since the series they were working on were cancelled.

While WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki they seemed too far from the streets and alleys of New York for the return of the Defenders if justified, Archer hawk provides an ideal setting for the reintroduction of these characters. In addition to the more urban plot, the series Disney+ it also addresses the investigation and fight against organized crime, a recurring theme in the series co-produced by Marvel and Netflix. And as hard as it is to imagine the show starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld having space for the re-presentation of so many heroes, their inspiration in the comics of Matt Fraction and David Act it may at least signal Fisk’s return.

In the comic, the Kingpin sometimes meets with other New York criminal leaders, eventually ordering the killings of the Hawkeyes. Given that Clint massacred a cell of the Warm Gang, which is led in the series by the character named Fisk, it would not be surprising that he appeared in the final episodes as the great villain of the season. Confirmation of a series of echo, lived by alaqua fox, also makes room for the return of D’Onofrio, as his character is, in the comics, the heroine’s adoptive father.

In addition, Maya has also had a romance with Matt Murdock the Daredevil in the comics. If Fisk really resurfaces at the end of Archer hawk, it would be natural for your story to continue in echo, which should also have a more down-to-earth scenario, with the Devil from Hell’s Kitchen teaming up with the title character to defeat the King of Crime.

Like every rumor and theory that arises around MCU productions, the return – or not – of Fisk and company will only be confirmed in the coming weeks, when Archer hawk win new episodes. Until then, it’s up to us to keep an eye on D’Onofrio’s social media and see if the actor finally delivers his return in the white jacket.