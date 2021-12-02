Gaviões da Fiel thanks Corinthians for the season and requests relegation from Grêmio

Corinthians takes to the field at Neo Química Arena for the last time this year, next Sunday, at 4 pm, when they face Grêmio. For the farewell match of Casa do Povo, Gaviões da Fiel, Timão’s organized supporters, thanked the team for the season and reinforced the request that the squad seize the opportunity to win and help demote the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

The text of the organized fans recalls the entire delicate trajectory experienced by Corinthians until the last rounds of the competition. Talking about the change of coaches, a possible fight against relegation and reformulation of the squad, Gaviões thanked the athletes for their delivery on the field.

“We believe in this cast. We are happy to see our base boys shining in the first team and understanding what Corinthians is from an early age. Happy to be able to count on athletes who never wanted to leave Corinthians and who treat here as their second home. And happy, too, to see the return and arrival of great references, professionals who call the responsibility to themselves many times in this moment of reconstruction“, says excerpt of text – see the full publication below.

Shortly after highlighting the youth base and the experienced athletes who now form the fourth-placed squad at the Brasileirão, the text makes another reservation in a tone of demand for revenge. That’s because beating Grêmio means more than securing fourth place in the competition: leaving Itaquera with three points means helping to demote the team from Rio Grande do Sul, which did the same thing against Corinthians in 2007.

“This farewell guards one of those plots that feed the fan. On the saddest day of our lives, we were faced with this same adversary – who participated, took pride in and gloried in our tragedy. That’s football, but the world turns, isn’t it? Turned! That’s why we count on you to wash our soul. To enter the field with the usual Corinthians fighting spirit. This is not a cheap revenge, but we want to show that we are here, stronger than ever, and that this tragic past is behind us. NO ONE MAKES FUN OF THE ALVINEGRO OF SÃO JORGE PARK! The title didn’t come, but we want other gifts: the relegation of our opponent, accompanied by fourth place in the championship so that we can end the season well and look to 2022“, recalls the text.

After facing Grêmio in Itaquera, Corinthians says goodbye to the Campeonato Brasileiro on Thursday, December 9, when they face Juventude away from home. Timão can settle in fourth place and get a direct spot for the 2022 Libertadores.

