GeForce 497.09 driver arrives confirming 12GB GeForce RTX 2060 release

Graphics card has not yet been officially announced but is now confirmed via new drivers

NVIDIA has released drivers GeForce 497.09 WHQL officially featuring optimizations for the game as a highlight ICARUS, but what really caught my attention in this driver version is that it also supports the video card. GeForce RTX 2060 with 12GB, a sign that has not yet been officially announced but is now confirmed.

For some time now, rumors indicate the launch of the new version of the most modest RTX card so far, which fixes a problem much criticized by all, precisely bringing only 6GB of RAM. Another curiosity is that a modder made a modification in a version with 6GB, adding more memories, totaling 12GB, even in the new model.

Below is the news of version 497.09 of NVIDIA drivers for GeForce cards.

News:

– Improved gaming experience with ICARUS using technologies such as NVIDIA DLSS and Global Illumination (RTXGI).

– Chorus and Halo Infinite games also received optimizations.

– Support for 12GB GeForce RTX 2060 video cards (unofficial)

Fixes:

– [Red Dead Redemption 2/Doom Eternal]: The game crashes with TDR or the system crashes while running the game. [200766423]– [Doom 3 BFG Edition]: The games shows corruption upon launch. [3407653]– [YouTube]: The YouTube web site randomly displays extreme contrast/gamma while idle or during video playback. [3420164]– [NVIDIA Image Scaling]: After performing a clean install or over install over version 496.49, NVIDIA Image Scaling resolutions do not appear in the game. [3434708]– Games do not launch correctly on GeForce GTX 750 Ti when NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled. [3442778]– [Notebook]: Black screen may be observed on some Optimus notebooks with 1440p/165hz panels when in discrete GPU mode. [3426730]– [Notebook]: eDP panel cannot be lit when booting to desktop after switching to discrete mode. [3423400]– Using Adaptive Vertical Sync while G-SYNC is enabled may result in random black screen. [3437003]

To see all the news, check the release notes for this version by clicking here. We also recommend checking out NVIDIA Experience, this app facilitates the entire process and suggests downloading new drivers when they are released.

NOTE: New versions bring all the fixes and news from previous versions.