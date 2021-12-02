Germany has day with highest number of Covid-19 deaths since February

Report released on Wednesday, 1, pointed out that 446 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours; number worries authorities

EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN Germany Sees Covid-19 Deaths Rise and Tries to Increase Rate of Vaccinated



A report released this Wednesday, 1st, by the Robert Koch Institute, which monitors the Covid-19 at Germany, showed that in the last 24 hours 446 deaths caused by the disease were registered in the European country, the highest number of deaths of the type since the 18th of February this year. In addition to the deaths, 67,186 cases of the disease were confirmed in the same period. Despite representing only half of the daily average of the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in the country, registered at the end of 2020, the number worries authorities, who fear the advance of the Ômicron variant, especially among the non-vaccinated.

The country’s future chancellor, Olaf Scholz, insinuated that people who did not get immunized are the most responsible for the spread of a new wave of the disease in the country and did not rule out the possibility of mandatory vaccination after taking over. So far, around 68% of the German population has completed the immunization cycle, a figure below the average indicated as ideal by the government, which is 75%. From the start of the pandemic until now, Germany has registered 101,790 deaths. Like other European countries with low adherence to vaccination, the nation is concerned about the overload of the health system and the economic risks of yet another wave of the disease.