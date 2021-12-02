Germany imposes lockdown for those who did not get vaccinated against Covid-19 | World

Germany decreed this Thursday (2) restrictions on people who were not vaccinated against Covid-19, in an attempt to contain a spike in daily infections by the coronavirus that could be aggravated by the discovery of the omicron variant.

Among the new measures enacted are:

Restriction of the number of people who can meet indoors;

Closing of clubs and discos;

Lockdown for all unvaccinated us.

The country still has plans to make the vaccine mandatory.

Covid-19 vaccination line in the Marzahn-Hellersdorf district of Berlin, Germany's capital, on December 1 — Photo: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, talked with the leaders of the 16 German states about restricting the access of people who have not been vaccinated to everything that is not essential establishments, such as markets, pharmacies and bakeries.

Eager to avoid general lockdowns that could hamper the fragile recovery of Europe’s biggest economy, they must keep commercial establishments open to the nearly 69% of the population who are fully vaccinated, as well as those who have recovered from the coronavirus.

“The situation is very serious, the number of infections has stabilized at a very high level,” said Merkel.

Virologists attribute the fourth wave, which can overwhelm intensive care units and which on Thursday resulted in more than 73,000 new infections and 388 deaths, to the resistance of a large portion of society to vaccination. They also criticize politicians for acting too late.

The German vaccination rate of just under 70% is close to the European Union average, but it is lower than that of countries like Portugal and Ireland.

There are signs that the curve is starting to stabilize: the incidence of seven days per 100,000 inhabitants dropped for the third consecutive day and stood at 439.2.