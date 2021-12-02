Germany Restricts Circulation of Unvaccinated to Contain Record Contamination – International

The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, announced this Thursday, 2, that the unvaccinated will be prohibited from accessing non-essential stores and cultural and recreational establishments in the country. The measure is part of the effort to contain the rise in infections by coronavirus, which once again surpassed the mark of 70 thousand new cases per day.

After meeting with federal and state leaders, merkel stated that the measure is necessary given the concern about a possible overcrowding of hospitals in the Germany. She argued that unvaccinated people are more likely to develop severe disease.

“The situation in our country is serious,” she told reporters in Berlin, classifying the measure as an “act of national solidarity”. The chancellor also said that authorities also agreed to demand masks in schools and impose new limits on private meetings. The goal is to reach the mark of 30 million vaccinated by the end of the year.

Merkel also said that parliament will debate the possibility of imposing a general vaccine order that would take effect in February.

About 68.7% of Germany’s population is fully vaccinated against covid, a rate below the minimum 75% the government is aiming for. The finance minister, Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be elected chancellor by a center-left coalition next week, said on Tuesday he supports the general vaccination order but advocates that lawmakers vote according to their personal conscience, rather than following party lines on the subject.

The increase in covid cases in recent weeks and the arrival of the new variant micron have lit the alert for German doctors and scientists, who have pointed out that the country’s medical services could be overwhelmed in the coming weeks unless drastic measures are taken. Some hospitals in southern and eastern Germany have already transferred patients to other parts of the country due to a lack of intensive care (ICU) beds.

The German disease control agency reported 73,209 new confirmed covid cases on Thursday. The country also reported 388 new deaths from the disease within 24 hours, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 102,178./AP