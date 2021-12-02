Giant Wholesaler opens next Friday in Curitiba

With the proposal of offering low prices and for the individual consumer, merchants and restaurants, the Zonta Group inaugurates next Friday (3) the first unit of Gigante Atacadista. The project is located at Av. Juscelino Kubitschek, 2297, in the Industrial City of Curitiba (CIC) and generated more than 350 job openings.

Photo: Eliandro Santana – Band B

According to Grupo Zonta, the project was designed with the objective of having low operating costs, increasing efficiency and enabling the offer of low wholesale and retail prices. The store received an investment of R$75 million. The space has a built-up area of ​​12,200 m², with 7 thousand m² of sales area.

According to the president of the group, Pedro Joanir Zonta, the Giant Wholesaler, the store is completely different from the others in the group. “Here everything is close, so it reduces operating costs and, consequently, this is passed on to the consumer. Practically everything the consumer needs, especially with large purchases, will be here”, he explained.

According to Zonta, it is an additional purchase option and the project meets a population’s need. “At a time like this, 350 jobs are in the interest of the population. I hope everyone likes what we are going to offer here, bringing savings to consumers,” he concluded.

Giant Wholesaler

Gigante Atacadista has a mix of 12 thousand food and non-food items with unitary packages, for those who want to buy in small volumes, and institutional, which allow buying in larger volumes and even better prices.

In addition, it has the entire line of perishables with a bakery that offers hot bread around the clock, fresh produce and a butcher shop with a wide variety of ready-to-eat cuts.

The customer can also take advantage of the local support stores: a restaurant, a cell phone store and a clothing store.

In order to provide quick service, Gigante Atacadista has 27 checkouts and a parking lot with capacity for 3,000 daily rotating spaces.

Already thinking about facilitating business for businessmen who work with volume, the store will have a telesales service. Just call 0800 641 7788 and make the purchase with the specialists and schedule the withdrawal.

Gigante Atacadista accepts payment by debit and credit cards. Tires, batteries and air conditioning can be split up to 10 times. The other bazaar products are paid in up to four installments, always with a minimum installment of R$ 20.00.

Service

Gigante Atacadista is located at Av. Juscelino Kubitscheck, 2297, Cidade Industrial, Curitiba-PR, and its opening hours are from Monday to Saturday and holidays from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm and on Sundays from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm.