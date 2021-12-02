Giuliano starts transition and races against time to face Grêmio

Midfielder Giuliano started today (1) the transition from the medical department to the pitches of CT Joaquim Grava. The Corinthians 11 shirt is recovered from the muscle injury in the right thigh that kept him from the last three rounds of the Brazilian Championship and is now running against time to play against Grêmio, on Sunday (5), at the Neo Química Arena.

While the Corinthians squad carried out the training under the command of coach Sylvinho, Giuliano did a light activity with the physical trainers. The midfielder races against time to advance in the physical part and be able to train with the rest of the group this week. If that happens, the coaching staff will possibly field him over the weekend.

Today marked the re-presentation after two consecutive days off, something rare at Corinthians. Athletes participated in low-intensity, reduced-field exercises. The coaching staff divided the squad into two groups and alternated between ball possession activities and minigames.

For Sunday’s game, Corinthians will not have the suspended Fagner and Gabriel. The defensive midfielder Cantillo is also a certain embezzlement for coach Sylvinho, as well as midfielder Ruan Oliveira. The squad to face Grêmio should only be outlined on Friday (3).

Athletes return to activities tomorrow morning at CT Joaquim Grava. On Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), Corinthians receives the Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul and a victory guarantees Alvinegro in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022.