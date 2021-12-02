Glaxo says its antibody treatment is effective against Ômicron – News

The drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline reported on Thursday (2) that pre-clinical data show that the drug with antibodies known as Sotrovimab maintains effectiveness against the main mutations found in the variant micron of coronavirus.

The British laboratory said the data was collected in pseudovirus tests of specific individual mutations found in the variant and that, to date, the drug has shown persistent activity against all variants of concern and interest defined by the WHO (World Health Organization).

The company also said that it is now completing the pseudovirus test. in vitro to confirm that the drug can neutralize a combination of all Ômicron mutations and intends to provide an update by the end of 2021.

THE Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized the use of the drug on September 8th. Sotrovimab is intended for patients with mild or moderate Covid-19 conditions and at risk of developing severe forms of the disease.

The drug is for intravenous use and cannot be administered to patients with severe Covid-19 conditions or under oxygen therapy. According to the agency, this type of drug is at risk of worsening the health of patients with these conditions.

Copyright © Estadão. All rights reserved.