Globo debuts new visual identity | National Newspaper

THE TV Globo premieres this Wednesday (1st) a new visual identity, more connected with the public and with the content we produce.

Who doesn’t know the plim plim of TV Globo? He’s still the same, but he’s got new clothes. six new colors, which made our visual identity even more vibrant and with a even more human personality, tuned in, authentic, companion, creative, popular.

a work of nine months of these professionals willing to translate Brazil into the brand that is part of TV history in the country. Now, the colors come out of our symbol and fill the entire screen of your TV. It’s a way of showing you that we want to be even closer, even more accessible, we always want to talk as an equal and celebrate Brazil in all its diversity, with optimism and credibility. On every screen, everywhere, wherever you are.

The team responsible for TV Globo's new visual identity worked on the project for 9 months — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

A brand that represents open TV in all senses, in in tune with society and who participates in the transformation of Brazil live, together with you.

“It was very important to maintain the legacy of the Globo brand, a super-known, strong and consistent brand. So, this legacy must be preserved and honored. So, Globo’s tradition in visual identity, which began with Hans Donner, is present and continues. We are making an evolution of our visual identity, bringing new attributes, new characteristics. Bring this future of joy, future of new colors, future of hope. So, I think this visual identity brings that a little bit. It speaks with its content, but it also looks to the future thinking about something good”, says Ricardo Moyano, Creative Director.

For the first time, TV Globo’s new visual identity is featured in our year-end campaign. O restart never been so expected.

The reunion of comedian Paulo Vieira and actresses Tais Araujo and Jéssica Ellen in Globo's year-end campaign — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

“We are happy to meet again in the Covid test”, says actress Taís Araújo.

“He denied it, it’s negative…”, says actress Jessica Ellen.

The hug has never been more necessary.

“It’s exciting for us to do this here, look (hugs the colleague)”, says actress Isis Valverde.

The backstage of the TV Globo 2021 year-end campaign — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The reunion brought out the natural emotion, that was not in the script.

“And we were waiting for a moment like this, for us to go back to the studios. So this is a gain for me, for my life, when I’m already in life”, says actress Fernanda Montenegro.

Fernanda Torres and Fernanda Montenegro in Globo's year-end campaign — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The recording of the three-minute film had to be done in small groups. And, therefore, giving priority to talents that are on screen now or that will be next year.

A message that brings the wish for a happier and lighter new year, but also a message of respect for those who are gone in the pandemic.