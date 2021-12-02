Globo innovates in colors and presents a new visual identity

Globo’s famous “plim plim” has a new look! Despite remaining the same, the station’s brand gained six new colors — leaving its visual identity more vibrant and with a personality that adapts to current times.

In the new on-air look, colors go beyond the logo and occupy the entire screen, generating new interactions and contrasts. This graphic package will now accompany all TV Globo programming, and will also be on the channel’s profiles on social networks.

Globo’s new visual identity has six colors Image: Disclosure/Globe

“We wanted to reflect in this visual identity all the proximity to the public that the TV Globo brand brings. A brand that has evolved to adapt to current times, but has kept the DNA of Hans Donner’s creations for more than four decades. And it’s accessible. , human, flexible, he talks to people. More than ever, in this new on-air, the emotion of the content merges and gives life to this brand”, says Manuel Falcão, Globo’s Brand and Communication director.

Actresses in Globo’s year-end campaign Image: Globo/Fabio Rocha

“Every change in visual identity involves a lot of study, planning and delivery. To build TV Globo’s on-air, we kept our DNA, which is strong and consistent, but we brought elements to be more aligned with our brand positioning and reinforce the our proximity to the public”, explains Ricardo Moyano, Globo’s Creative Director.

“The colors, which were already present in the visual identity, were reinterpreted and we now have a warmer, more organic and versatile palette, maintaining the lightness and optimism that are TV Globo’s attributes. The multiplicity of tones blurs the boundaries between brand and content and this concept is the pillar of the new identity”, adds Moyano.