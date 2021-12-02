Globo sells transmission towers in a millionaire business

In yet another billion-dollar deal, Globo closed the sale of 17 transmission towers in several cities in Brazil to the Nigeria-based company IHS. According to Notícias da TV, the channel will allocate the money for more productions and reduce operating costs. The agreement was approved by Cade (Economic Defense Administration Council).

With the contract, which starts in January, Globo will start using the transmitters, but the Nigerians will take care of the entire infrastructure of the technological park. In this way, the new owners also accept a structure for other competitors.

However, the station will continue transmitting the digital signal of open TV, but without spending millions on maintenance.

Also according to the columnist for the portal Gabriel Vaquer, Globo also sold 16 properties where part of the antennas are located. These were sold by the San Gimignano company.

According to the documents of the Cade process, Globo sold its transmission towers because it saw an opportunity to bury two problems at once. The biggest one involves operating costs, currently the main cause of attention at Globo.

Globo investments

Grupo Globo invests dearly to keep the station working. According to the balance of columnist Guilherme Ravache, from Notícias da TV, in the last quarter, spending reached 28% more than in the same period last year with technical operations and investment in technology. Spending can surpass the R$ 1 billion mark.

Globo’s objective is to reduce by up to 25% what is spent on these operations. At Cade, she confirmed that “it is an opportunity to divest assets, providing cost savings with an activity secondary to the main business”.

The sale price was kept confidential at Cade. But market sources consulted by the column say that a transaction of this type does not cost less than R$ 200 million. Cade approved the deal without restrictions on the grounds that IHS has only 20% of the Brazilian market for towers.

It is a second operation in less than three months that Globo is doing to raise money and try to reduce its operations. In September, the company sold its data center after making a deal with Google that will put its entire file in cloud format.