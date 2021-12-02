Gomes: Vini Jr is doing well, but Real Madrid shoots with more luck than wits – 01/12/2021

Vinícius Júnior didn’t score this time. But, in a game in which Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao who knows how, the Brazilian was once again important. It was his play that ended in the first goal, by Benzema, in the first half. In the second half, he made two plastic moves, the kind that the Santiago Bernabéu loves and stands up to applaud. And that was it.

Little? Perhaps. But more than the rest of the team. Real won a game in which they had more possession but created very little. Athletic Bilbao withstood the initial pressure, of 20 minutes, and then started to play their style: defensive commitment and against attacks. In this way, he came to two very clear chances wasted by Iñaki Williams in the first half.

Real only threatened when Vini caught the ball, doing his usual Carnival on the left. In one of those plays, he tabled with Modric, passed to Asensio, who kicked hard. Unai Simón palmed, Modric tried to score on the rebound and caught the ball’s ear. She could have gone either way, but fell at the feet of Benzema, who only pushed into goal.

In the second half, Athletic had a volume of play that maybe they haven’t had all season. He’s stacked chances. Vázquez saved one on the goal line, Miltão saved another, Courtois made great interventions and, with more luck than sense, the victory went to the home team. Already the sixth in a row of the season.

Real Madrid shoots up in the Spanish Championship, reaching 36 points and 11 victories in 15 games. Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are 29 – it’s true that Simeone’s team has a game late, in the same ninth round that Real played today, and which will be played on December 22, against Granada.

Real’s next two games are against the vice leaders. Saturday, against Real Sociedad (away) and, the other Sunday, the derby against Atlético, at the Bernabéu. Among those games, a Champions League match against Inter Milan in which a draw is enough to secure the first position in the group.

Ancelotti’s team does not show such reliable football. But, in the current League, it’s more than enough. Follow the discussion about Real Madrid’s victory on the Football Without Borders Podcast channel.