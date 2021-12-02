Grêmio could receive jackpot for Jean Pyerre

Jean Pyerre has his bags ready to leave Porto Alegre and leave Grêmio. He was one of the seven players removed and no longer wears the shirt of the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul in 2021. His destination should be Alavés, a small team from Spain that is fighting relegation in the local first division.

It will be a free loan, with the option to purchase 50% of the athlete’s economic rights. The clubs are still debating what will be the deadline for ending the bond, whether in December 2022 or June 2023, completing a season and a half in Spanish football. However, Immortal will only receive money if he plays at least 60% of the club’s games.

The Grêmio management was interested in this business because there is a possibility of putting the young man in an international showcase. In addition, they would pay Jean Pyerre’s salary, above R$300,000, a high value for a team that is virtually relegated.

The purchase of 50% of the rights will be in a contract for 3 million euros (R$ 19 million). It’s less money than the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul paid for hiring Campaz, for example, a player who arrived precisely to fulfill the role of JP.

Alavés is looking for players who arrive to wear a uniform and take the team out of this delicate situation in the Spanish Championship. The articulator is at a low point and commentators question whether he has the conditions to be a professional player.

The Spaniards are in 15th place, with 14 points from 14 games. In Spain, only the bottom three of a competition with 20 clubs are relegated.

Image: Wagner Meier/Getty Images