Grêmio squad: Mancini takes Rafinha to concentration and will keep doubts on the side | Guild

Grêmio ended its preparations for the game against São Paulo this Wednesday. Coach Vagner Mancini listed right-back Rafinha, although he has not yet been released to use him, but he has the lineup ready for the clash. Douglas Costa must return to the team.

Rafinha is suspended for a match after judgment at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for offenses to the referee of the defeat by Palmeiras. Grêmio asked for a suspensive effect and is awaiting an answer. So it’s related.

Vanderson and Cortez are embezzled by suspension. Therefore, Mancini tested the Sarará steering wheel at right-back. Defender Rodrigues could also play there. On the left, Diogo Barbosa returns to the team.

In midfield, Lucas Silva returns, and Douglas Costa has the possibility of retaking the starting position. Borja is still fighting for a spot in charge of the attack, however, Diego Souza is the most quoted. The coach has been making lineup changes hours before matches.

A likely lineup has Gabriel Grando; Rafinha (Sarará), Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Douglas Costa, Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza (Borja).

The report published by Grêmio says that the Grêmio coach gave a series of tactical guidelines in this Wednesday’s work based on the characteristics of São Paulo. In addition to set pieces and the traditional crack.

The match, scheduled for Thursday, at 20:00, will have Grêmio fans returning to the Arena after three punishment matches. If they lose, Tricolor can see relegation to Serie B confirmed if Bahia beat Atlético-MG, on Thursday, or Athletico score against Cuiabá, on Friday.

