Grêmio x São Paulo: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

This Thursday (02), at 8 pm, Grêmio and São Paul face off for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Arena do Grêmio. São Paulo is 12th, with 45 points, while Immortal is 18th, with 36 points.

For this match, São Paulo will have forward Jonathan Calleri, who asked to be substituted in the victory over Sport, but the coaching staff doesn’t worry. In addition, coach Rogério Ceni related for the first time striker Caio, a highlight of the base.

The team also has shortages, such as striker Luciano, who underwent surgery on his wrist, and defensive midfielder Luan, who trained with the squad in recent days, but did not travel with the delegation. Besides them, William, Walce and Galeano, injured, do not play.

Grêmio, on the other hand, plays to stay in the fight against relegation. If they lose to São Paulo and Bahia to beat Atlético-MG, in Salvador, the team led by coach Vagner Mancini will be relegated to Serie B.

Immortal may have the embezzlement of Rafinha, who was punished by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for offenses to the referee of the defeat by Palmeiras. Grêmio still tries a suspensive effect for the player, which ended up being confirmed in the list of related to the duel by Mancini. The coach is still hoping to be able to cast the athlete this Thursday.

The presence of the player on the field would be important for the Grêmio team also because the problem was further exacerbated by the absence of Vanderson, another player in the position, who is suspended for accumulation of cards and will not be able to face the Tricolor.

GRÊMIO X SÃO PAULO

Local: Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Date/Time: 12/02/2021, at 8 pm

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and Jose Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (DF)

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Corrêa Maia (MG)

Where to follow: SporTV (minus RS), Premiere and Real Time in partnership BIDDING!/Voice of the Sport



GUILD

Brenno; Rafinha (Rodrigues), Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva; Jhonata Robert, Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza. Technician: Vagner Mancini.

Embezzlement: –

Suspended: Vanderson

Hanging: Rodrigues, Victor Bobsin, Diego Souza, Fernando Henrique, Darlan, Mateus Sarará, Geromel, Villasanti, Douglas Costa, Bruno Cortez, Campaz and Vagner Mancini

Return from suspension: Jhonata Robert, Brenno and Lucas Silva

SÃO PAULO

Volpi, Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes and Vitor Bueno (Benitez); Rigoni and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

Embezzlement: Luciano, Luan, William, Walce and Galeano (injured)

Suspended: –

Hanging: Benítez, Liziero, Arboleda, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Luan, Luciano and Reinaldo

Suspension lap: –