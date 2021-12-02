Grêmio x São Paulo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Grêmio, with 36 points, has to win to stay alive in the competition. A defeat could cause the team from Rio Grande do Sul to be relegated based on the results of Bahia, who plays against Atlético-MG this Thursday, and Athletico, who faces Cuiabá on Friday. It is therefore worth the hope of a miracle down the stretch.

São Paulo, with 45, goes to Porto Alegre with the expectation of reaching at least 46 points, a score that has always been enough to avoid relegation in the Brazilian Nationals. If he wins, he advances to 48 points and dreams again with the possibility of winning a place in next year’s Libertadores.

Streaming: Sportv (minus RS) and Premiere broadcast the match with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Caio Ribeiro and Maurício Noriega.

Guild – coach: Vagner Mancini

The Grêmio coach does not have Vanderson and Cortez, suspended. Rafinha was punished in the STJD, but Tricolor asked for suspension on Tuesday and is awaiting a demonstration. With the maintenance of the punishment, defensive midfielder Sarará must play improvised on the side. In the middle, Lucas Silva comes back from suspension and Campaz resumes his vacancy. Douglas Costa and Diego Souza are also expected to start again.

The likely lineup has: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha (Sarará), Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Douglas Costa, Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza (Borja).

Who is out: Vanderson and Cortez (suspended). Rafinha depends on STJD release.

Hanging: Rodrigues, Victor Bobsin, Diego Souza, Fernando Henrique, Darlan, Mateus Sarará, Geromel, Villasanti, Douglas Costa, Campaz, Kannemann and Vagner Mancini.

São Paulo – technician: Rogério Ceni

There was the expectation that Luan could finally return to the list of related this Thursday, but the defensive midfielder, in the final stages of recovery from a thigh injury, was vetoed. Thus, it is likely that Ceni will repeat the squad that beat Sport, last Saturday, by 2-0. In midfield, Vitor Bueno disputes position with Benítez.

Probable lineup: Tiago Volpi, Igor Vinicius, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes and Vitor Bueno (Benitez); Rigoni and Calleri.

Who is out: Galeano, Luan, Luciano, Pablo and William (injured).

Hanging: Arboleda, Benítez, Calleri, Gabriel, Liziero, Luan, Luciano, Marquinhos and Reinaldo.

