‘Guardian angel pulled me’, says survivor who lost foot

The survivor of the fire at the Kiss Kellen nightclub Giovana Leite Ferreira, 28, reported moments of despair and anguish to leave the nightclub on the night of January 27, 2013. She was the second victim to testify in the Jury Court, which began today in Porto Alegre and should last for about 15 days.

The young woman suffered burns on 18% of her body and had one of her feet amputated. The marks on the arms caught the attention of judge Orlando Faccini Neto right at the beginning of the testimony. That’s when the young woman removed the prosthesis to show it to the magistrate.

“We live in a society with the perfect body and I started the process of acceptance [do corpo] last year here. I was afraid to go out on the street and people would judge me for that, for my perfect body. So from last year I started wearing shorts. Here in Rio Grande do Sul it is very hot and I wore jeans even in the heat of 40 degrees”, said Kellen.

The young woman went to the club with friends and ended up jumping in line to get in faster. “The line was very long, I had met our guy almost at the door and we ended up walking in with him.”

Said he barely drank that night and didn’t notice when the music stopped.

I only saw it when a crowd crossed in front of me on the track below and then I managed to run, because I thought it was a fight. When I ran, I fell in front of the wooden bar, the main one, and I went back because I wanted to get my friends. A man all in white, I think it was God at the time, my guardian angel, stopped on my right side and said, ‘You’re not going,’ and pulled me towards the door.”

Kellen Giovana Leite Ferreira, fire survivor at Kiss nightclub

The young woman reported that, in an attempt to leave the place, she fell to the ground again.

“Then I saw it was fire, because I saw my arms burn and it was very, very hot and a very strong smell,” he says. “I had a strapless dress and I pulled the dress, I fell on my knees, I pulled it like this [para tapar o nariz e a boca]. I prayed, I asked God that I didn’t want to die there, I thought I was going to die there and I thought about my family. I always asked God to do his will in my life,” he says.

“I managed to take off my sandal so I wouldn’t step on anyone and when I turned around I slammed my arm on the door, I knew I was at the door, they pulled me out.”

Survivor Kellen Giovana Leite Ferreira even removed a prosthesis at the beginning of the testimony Image: Reproduction/TJ-RS

Skin grafting and surgeries

From the nightclub, the young woman was rushed to the Charity Hospital by a friend. Along the way, he tried to keep her awake and even got in touch with Kellen’s uncle, who lives in town.

“I was the first to arrive at the Charity hospital, nobody knew what had happened, he came in to say what had happened and a friend took me inside. My uncles lived in Camobi [bairro de Santa Maria] and went to the hospital. My condition was so horrible that my aunt cried a lot and I just asked her to talk to her, to keep me awake.”

During the night, the young woman was intubated and taken by plane with four other survivors to Porto Alegre, where she was hospitalized at Hospital de Clinicas for 78 days. “I went through countless surgeries. I had a skin graft, I took skin from my own legs,” said the survivor.

The young woman said that, to get the prosthesis, she had to sue the State and municipality of Santa Maria. “This prosthesis costs R$ 75 thousand. Where can I have the money to have these prostheses? I went out to have fun that day, not for that to happen”, he vented.

Kellen criticized the documentary made by Elissandro Spohr, partner-owner of Kiss, released in early November.

That’s what pain is, it’s not making a video and crying. What I went through these eight years, what I went through there, what I put on my skin, this is pain. I looked at myself a lot in the mirror and cried for a long time for being like this.”

Kellen Giovana Leite Ferreira, fire survivor at Kiss nightclub

Today, the survivor lives in Pelotas, in the south of the state, and works as an occupational therapist.

The tragedy left, in all, 242 dead and 636 injured, he says that he determines the indictment against the four defendants for 242 simple homicides with eventual intent (when, even without intention, the risk of killing is assumed) and for 636 assassination attempts.

The two partners of the club —Elissandro Callegaro Spohr, known as Kiko, and Mauro Londero Hoffmann— and two members of the band Gurizada Fandangueira: musician Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and music producer Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão, are being judged.