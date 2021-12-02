Guedes advisor attributes negative 3rd quarter GDP to climate factors | Economy

Without these factors, he assessed, the Brazilian economy would have grown approximately 0.3% in the third quarter.

On Thursday, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) revealed that the country’s GDP had a drop of 0.1% in the third quarter of this year, compared to the previous quarter.

As it was the second quarter followed by retraction (between April and June, the Brazilian GDP fell by 0.4%), the economy has again entered a technical recession.

“More important than the number is the quality of economic growth. We have to separate what are external shocks of nature from what are effects of economic policy,” said Sachsida.

He added: “When we look at the data, we have a strong climate effect resulting from the biggest water crisis in 90 years and localized frosts that negatively affected agriculture. Isolating this negative effect, activity would have grown approximately 0.3% in the third quarter compared to to the second”.

Quarterly GDP variation

Due to below-average rainfall recorded since last year, there was a sharp drop in water storage in hydroelectric reservoirs located in the Southeast and Center-West regions.

The two regions together are responsible for more than half of the country’s energy generation capacity. With the low level of the reservoirs, the government needed to increase the use of thermoelectric plants, which produce more expensive energy.

This situation made the price of energy soar in the country. Along with other pressure factors, such as that caused by the rise in fuel and food, the increase in electricity bills was reflected in higher prices for products and services.

Asked by the g1 whether the estimate for GDP growth above 2% for 2022 will be maintained, Secretary Sachsida declined to make an assessment. “We’ll wait,” he limited himself to saying.

Last month, the Secretariat for Economic Policy lowered its Gross Domestic Product growth estimate for next year from 2.5% to 2.1%, a figure well above the 0.93% increase forecast at that time. financial market

Last week, market expectations for GDP growth in 2022 had already dropped to 0.58%.

According to the Economic Policy Secretariat, the IBGE figures show an increase in the savings rate and the investment rate in the third quarter, returning to the level of the beginning of the last decade.

“In this way, the improvement in the quality of Brazilian GDP growth is highlighted,” he added.

The investment rate in the 3rd quarter was 19.4% of GDP, against 16.4% in the same period of the previous year. The savings rate was 18.6%, higher than the 16.2% obtained in the same period in 2020.

The Secretary for Economic Policy, Adolfo Sachsida.

labor market and concessions

According to the Ministry of Economy, the recovery of the labor market and the “high volume of contracted investment” have the potential to contribute to greater growth in the country next year.

“Despite the recent worsening of the external environment at the margin with risks on the radar, global growth projections for next year are still positive, and there are good prospects for Brazilian foreign trade,” he added.

The government also assessed that there is a high volume of investment contracted for 2022 and following years due to the auctions and concessions carried out.

“The concessions stopped focusing on obtaining more resources for the Treasury and started to target more private investment, thus passing these resources on to improve the population’s well-being”, he concluded.