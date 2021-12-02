Guedes says the drop in GDP is localized, but admits that inflation worries – 12/02/2021

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Thursday (2) that the sharp drop in the agricultural sector – 8% compared to the second quarter – is the main explanation for the result of the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product), which fell for the second consecutive quarter, causing the country to enter a technical recession.

“It was a localized drop, only agriculture. Industry is stable, commerce is returning,” he told the column. In the minister’s assessment, the impact on the sector, justified by weather conditions, should not be repeated.

Guedes also stated that it is necessary to highlight the growth of investments in recent years and that this is a positive sign. “The investment rate is rising a lot, it is already at 19.4% of GDP,” he said.