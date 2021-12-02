Gui Araujo opens game about relationship with Anitta: ‘No one will want to debate’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Youtube Gui Araujo talks about his relationship with Anitta

Gui Araujo, the tenth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13”, countered a possible indirection from the singer Anitta, his ex-girlfriend. Gui would have been called “mythomaniac” by the singer and said that the story was not like that.

According to Gui, people take it as an absolute truth to buy the stronger side of the coin. “To be quite honest, in moral terms, no one will want to debate with Anitta what happened. No one will put themselves in this role. But I know what I lived. The people who were with me know what I experienced. hours following. And it’s not one, two, three. It’s a lot of people. It seems that I live a lot surrounded by people, but I’m not. I’m surrounded by the good few. But these people know everything,” explained Gui in an interview to Link Podcast.

For Anitta’s ex-boyfriend, fans will stay with the singer’s “absolute truths”. “People coming together to talk about me… People I opened my house with, who stayed five, ten, fifteen days in my house, with my mother, with my family. People I was close to in relation to of friendship as well. Buying the strongest side of the coin is much easier. There are people who talked about some subjects about me that are very difficult to fight against, understand? People who open their mouths and come out with absolute truths,” he continued.

For Lucas Selfie, Gui said that he has already started to solve the problems with some people exposed during his passage through "A Fazenda 13". The influencer denied the betrayal to João Guilherme. "The mistake was to have exposed it, but I exposed my life. Great people were part of it: I am very sorry or good luck", he added.






