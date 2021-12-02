Hamilton agrees that eighth title would be more important in F1

HOW BOTTAS AND PÉREZ BECAME VICTIMS OF OTHERS’ EXPECTATIONS? | GP at 10

Lewis Hamilton agreed that an eventual victory will make the 2021 title the most important of his career in Formula 1. The Briton goes into the penultimate stage of the season eight points behind leader Max Verstappen, still fighting for what would be a record of eight titles.

At 36, Lewis was 32 points behind the Red Bull driver, but managed to react and make the dispute tighter. Even so, the Dutchman arrives in Saudi Arabia with the first match-point of the title.

Lewis Hamilton goes to Saudi Arabia eight points behind Max Verstappen (Photo: Mercedes)

Asked whether an eventual achievement in 2021 would make this year’s trophy the most important of his F1 career, Hamilton replied: “If I complete the job, I think it will be.”

“But beyond that, no one has ever been able to fight for an eighth [título], except for Michael [Schumacher]. It is a new position, an unexplored territory”, he considered.

2021 marks the end of an era for Formula 1, a period in which Mercedes was dominant. But while it’s the first time in recent history that Hamilton has had to face an intense dispute with an opponent from another team, it’s not the first time he’s had to fight harder for the title.

In 2016, for example, Hamilton had a good duel with Nico Rosberg, who won the dispute before retiring. In 2008, the year of the first title, the Briton was champion with just one point ahead of Felipe Massa.

Still, 2021 stands out for having been a slightly more complicated year for Mercedes, which sometimes played below Red Bull. Still, the lead changed hands on five occasions this year, with Brackley’s team heading towards the finals of the championship on a grand scale.

“This was the best I could give in a year, the training, the balance of the time I have”, he said. “I made every sacrifice I could this year. I don’t think I left anything undone, so, right now, there are no regrets,” he explained.

“I’m proud of everything we’ve done. There was a moment when we were 32 points behind. I know how hard it is to reach them and at the time it seemed impossible, but somehow we recovered”, said the Briton, who revealed that he spent seven hours in the Mercedes simulator last week and another four on Monday in preparation for the race in Jeddah.

