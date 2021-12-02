Health confirms measles and rubella cases in São Carlos

The Health Surveillance Department reinforces that children from 6 months of age must receive the so-called zero dose of Vaccine SCR – Credit: Disclosure

The Municipal Health Department, through the Health Surveillance Department, confirms one positive case of Measles and one of Rubella in São Carlos.

The positive case of Measles is of a child 1 year and 2 months old who was in isolation and already presents improvement of symptoms. The child took the so-called zero dose of the vaccine at 6 months of age, but did not receive the first dose at 1 year of age. Another child, also 1 year old, but vaccinated, is suspected of having the disease. The case remains under follow-up, awaiting the result of the exam. The Epidemiological Surveillance has already carried out vaccination blocking actions for contacts. A child from Ibaté was hospitalized in São Carlos, also suspected of having the disease, but has already been discharged.

As for the case of rubella, it is a 23-year-old girl with mild symptoms of the disease. After an epidemiological investigation, selective vaccination of people from the same house and blocks around the residence was carried out. The young woman received only one dose of the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella) in 1999.

The Department of Health Surveillance reinforces that children from 6 months must receive the so-called zero dose of the SCR Vaccine, after completing 1 year they should receive the first dose and the booster dose at 1 year and 3 months. All people up to 49 must have at least two doses of the vaccine.

In 2020 twelve notifications of the disease were registered in the city, with two confirmed cases. In 2020, 3,940 doses were applied, being 2,660 of the first dose and 1,280 of the booster dose. This year 2,827 doses have already been applied, 1,914 for the first dose and 913 for the booster dose.

