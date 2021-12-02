Home Prices Rise Up to 20% in One Year – Savings

The price of residential properties increased 0.53% in November – an acceleration compared to the increase registered in the previous month (+0.43%). In 12 months, the accumulated increase in the country was 5.27%. In Vitória (ES), the appreciation reached 20.52%. In the year, from January to November, the nominal increase registered 4.78%.

This is what the FipeZap index, which tracks the behavior of the average sale price of residential properties in 50 Brazilian cities, points out.

Of the 50 cities monitored, 46 had a price increase (in 14 of them, above inflation) in the month. Market expectations for the November IPCA/IBGE variation are 1.03% high, according to the latest Focus Bulletin of the Central Bank of Brazil

Among the capitals, Salvador was the only one to show a decline (-0.11%), contrasting with the positive changes in the others, highlighting:

• Maceió (+1.63%);

• Brasília (+1.46%);

• Curitiba (+1.45%);

• Goiânia (+1.35%);

• Manaus (+1.30%); and

• Florianópolis (+1.22%).

In relation to the capitals with greater representation in the FipeZap index, São Paulo increased by 0.35%, surpassing the variation in Rio de Janeiro (+0.16%).

From January to November, the FipeZap index accumulates a nominal increase of 4.78%, lower than the consumer inflation of 9.35%.

If market expectations are confirmed, the relationship between the accumulated variation of the FipeZap index and consumer inflation calculated by the IBGE will result in a decrease of 4.18%, in real terms.

The rise in the index in the 2021 balance sheet is driven by price changes recorded in all 16 monitored capitals, with emphasis on the following: Vitória (+18.55%), Maceió (+15.99%), Curitiba ( +13.98%), Florianópolis (+13.95%), Goiânia (+12.43%) and Manaus (+10.75%).

The smallest variations between the capitals, in turn, were observed in: Salvador (+1.37%), Rio de Janeiro (+1.96%), Belo Horizonte (+2.75%), São Paulo (+3 .75%), Recife (+3.76%) and Fortaleza (+4.76%).

In Vitória (ES), the accumulated increase is 20.52% in 12 months

In the last 12 months, the FipeZap index presents a nominal advance of 5.27%. In comparison with the inflation accumulated by the IPCA/IBGE (+10.83%), the FipeZap shows a drop of 5.02%, in real terms.

As in the partial balance until November 2021, all capitals monitored by the index registered a nominal increase in the average sales price in the last 12 months, with emphasis on the variations observed in:

• Victory (+20.52%);

• Maceió (+18.13%);

• Florianópolis (+15.12%);

• Curitiba (+14.65%);

• Manaus (+13.69%); and

• Goiânia (+13.37%).

In São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, in turn, the increases accumulated in the last 12 months ending in November were 4.14% and 2.26%, respectively.

