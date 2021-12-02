Hospital Unimed-Rio opens enrollment for medical residency

posted on 12/01/2021 5:49 PM



(credit: UniEduk)

Enrollment is open for the medical residency program at Hospital Unimed-Rio. Until December 7, it is possible to enroll to participate in the selection process, which provides for the filling of 10 vacancies, divided into internal medicine (3), cardiology (2), radiology (2), intensive medicine (2) and echocardiography ( 1).

The main novelty for the 2022 group of residents is the opening of vacancies for specialization in intensive care medicine. According to the general director of Hospital Unimed-Rio, Gabriel Massot, the inclusion of the specialty was due to the perceived demand after the Covid-19 crisis. “The greater need for this professional was noted, who, at other times, was forgotten, but proved essential for us to overcome the crisis caused by the coronavirus”, he explains.

The HUR Medical Residency Program is promoted and maintained by Instituto Unimed-Rio, in Rio de Janeiro, a civil society organization of public interest (Oscip), whose mission is to encourage social and human development and generate knowledge in health. Professionals who have completed the undergraduate course in medicine at an institution accredited by the Ministry of Education until February 28, 2022 can enroll in the program.

The exam is scheduled to be applied on January 14, 2022 and the program will start on March 1, the scholarship amount is R 4,106.09. Enrollment for the selection process can be made until 5:00 pm on December 7, through the program’s website. The application fee is R300.

More information can be obtained directly by e-mail: [email protected]