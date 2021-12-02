How are the INSS benefits from 2022 on? Check predicted values

The value of the 2022 minimum wage has not yet been officially released. But, this December, the government may have a definition. According to current projections, the minimum value should be BRL 1,210.44 and this will directly impact the benefits of the National Social Security Institute – INSS. This is because the minimum wage is the basis for payment of benefits to policyholders.

Other benefits, such as the PIS/Pasep allowance and unemployment insurance, are also included in this assessment. The forecast is that the readjustment will be historic, being the biggest in the last six years. But specialists warn that, for the INSS worker or beneficiary, this increase will not present a real gain.

This is because the readjustment is based only on the increase in inflation from the previous year.

The measure for inflation and readjustment of the minimum wage are the numbers of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which, in November, presented a 10.04% increase, according to data from the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy.

This readjustment, if consolidated as planned, will cause the pension ceiling to jump from BRL 6,433.57 to BRL 7,079.50. The forecast is that, as of January 11, 2022, the real value of the social security ceiling will be released.

Inflation villains

In general terms, the “villains” for the historic high in inflation were the prices of fuel, electricity and items that make up the basic food basket. The soaring dollar had a direct influence, since it reached 29.33% last year and until now has accumulated a 7% increase with market negotiations at up to R$ 5.60.

Inflation has reached the poorest class, especially those who do not have an income and those who survive on a minimum wage or less.