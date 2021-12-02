How Dissatisfaction of Co-workers Can Be Contagious – 12/02/2021

You may not like your job very much, but most days are at least tolerable. But a decent day at the office can get a lot worse if you have a coworker complaining nonstop.

He grumbles because his time off didn’t pass or about how he hates his boss. You quickly begin to notice how this person complaining constantly makes your day much worse. Over time, you may even begin to appreciate your work less, looking at the company negatively.

In other words: your co-worker’s discontent is contagious.

We know that the opinions and behaviors of those around us can influence our own moods and our perceptions. In the same way that cheerful, motivated colleagues can inspire us, office boredom can take us down—and, over time, even spread their discontent throughout the team.

Unreasonable employee dissatisfaction can undermine colleagues’ perception of the workplace, creating an environment in which more and more people come to hate their work — including you.

how the grumblings spread

There is evidence to suggest that certain behaviors and attitudes can spread from one person to a group very easily, especially in the workplace. Employees are much more likely to perform immoral acts, such as lying or stealing, for example, if they work alongside others who commit these acts.

But more subtle forms of workplace negativity—such as a colleague who simply doesn’t like their work and expresses it verbally—can also ripple through teams.

Hemant Kakkar, a professor of administration and organizations at Duke University in the United States, attributes this ripple effect to a psychological phenomenon called social contagion, according to which behaviors and attitudes spread among people, who then assume these characteristics. He claims that this can happen with emotions as well—both positive and negative.

Emotional contagion occurs when we, as social creatures, recognize the emotions of others and subconsciously imitate them.

“For example, when we see a coworker sulking after a meeting, we realize that something has gone wrong,” says Kakkar. “Emotional contagion occurs most easily when someone doesn’t have a clear opinion about the situation and the person who is showing your emotions is someone close to you or someone you respect.”

That statement is in line with research by Jim Harter, chief scientist for management and workplace well-being at the US research firm Gallup, who studied employee engagement in the United States during the pandemic.

He says that there are three types of workers: committed workers, who like their jobs and perform well; the uncommitted, who may not like their job but still excel and perform well; and the actively disengaged, who don’t like their job and don’t perform well (and, in fact, are actively looking for a new job).

For Harter, actively disengaged people spread their lack of commitment to others, particularly those in the “uncommitted” group.

This means that a colleague’s complaints can enter your mind, even if you are not dissatisfied with your work. “The more you listen, the more you start thinking about yourself,” adds John Trougakos, professor of management at the University of Toronto in Canada. They plant the seed in your head and in the heads of others; in a short time, many people may have the same negative opinion.

“Numbers matter,” according to Trougakos. “When you have two, three or four people saying the same thing, it strengthens [o agravamento da insatisfação]. People get caught up in this way of thinking.”

Having lots of friends at work doesn’t necessarily leave you isolated from the spread of negative opinions.

Harter says that while workplace friendships can help keep commitment high, they can also serve as a potential source of regret. “These social connections can be grievance sessions — when people spread their discontent — or people can stick together.” It can be very innovative, he said, to come together to create solutions to improve the situation.

But Kakkar indicates that feelings or emotions are particularly contagious when the person expressing them is someone you consider influential, personally or professionally. Complaints from a charismatic team leader or the best employee in the office will likely have the most far-reaching effect.

And remote work also creates no barriers against the spread of negativity.

“If you’re in a face-to-face meeting and you see half the people pulling out their laptops and doing all sorts of outside work during the meeting — that’s a sign of a lack of commitment,” says Terri Kurtzberg, professor of management at Rutgers University in the States United. Likewise, “if you’re on a call on the Zoom platform and people just don’t bother turning on their cameras or answering questions, so you don’t even know for sure if they’re really there — you’ll realize this is a sign of lack of commitment” and you will be more likely to internalize this feeling in your own behavior.

analyze the context

There are a number of effects on teams that suffer from pervasive negativity. At best, employee satisfaction with their roles, with the team, or with the company may decline; in a worst-case scenario, disgruntled workers could end up looking for jobs elsewhere, in a phenomenon of mass layoffs known as the contagion effect.

How can we identify the problem?

If you are relatively happy in your situation, there are strategies that you can implement to try to isolate the grievances from others. Classic guidelines include allying with positive people, creating barriers against others, and redirecting the conversation towards positivity. “It will be much more satisfying to focus your energy on committed people,” advises Kurtzberg.

She adds that it’s important to remember that you don’t know the full context of your peers’ complaints. “Perhaps the other person’s complaint is based on all sorts of complicating factors about the way their work—or another area of ​​their life—is proceeding; [esses fatores] are different from yours”.

But experts also say it’s critical to keep in mind that if people are unhappy on your team, it’s often a much bigger problem than just a disgruntled employee. For John Trougakos, “It may not just be a bad apple—it could be the result of organizational mismanagement.”

Companies that put pressure on people to stay online late and bosses who email people at 11 pm, for example, are conditions that favor a higher incidence of burnout. But this means that part of the solution is the task of companies, which need to revise their culture. And it’s hard to know whether employers will embrace the changes—even if they’ll even notice low employee motivation.

For now, if you’re stuck in the office (or Zoom) with a complaining colleague, make sure he doesn’t influence your own mood. “Sadness loves company,” according to Trougakos. But you don’t have to go his way.