How Grêmio tries to recover Jean Pyerre away from the club after ‘doing everything’ for midfielder

One of those removed by Grêmio’s board in this final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, Jean Pyerre can be loaned to Spanish football

In dramatic situation in the Brazilian championship, O Guild has three games left to escape what would be his third relegation in history. Earlier this week, after losing 3-1 to the Bahia, Immortal announced the removal of seven athletes, including the jewel Jean Pyerre.

Aged 23, the midfielder has a contract until the end of 2023 with Grêmio. Confirm in advance through the portal UOL and confirmed by ESPN.com.br, Jean Pyerre is the target of Alavés, from Spain, which plans to have the athlete on loan as of January, the date that opens the transfer market in Europe.

The report also found that Grêmio’s football command learned of the interest of the Spaniards last Monday (29). Despite being singled out as one of the good revelations, Jean Pyerre has irritated the Immortal for showing little commitment on the field and not giving a positive response when triggered.

According to the Grêmio management, the club ‘did everything’ to regain Jean Pyerre’s confidence and good football, something that didn’t happen. The removal and the possibility of negotiating with Alavés are seen by Imortal’s football as ‘correctives’ to the athlete, who has not been able to establish himself among the holders for some time, regardless of the coach.

In the current season, Jean has 39 games, with four goals and four assists conceded. The midfielder’s last performance was for 17 minutes in a 3-1 setback for Bahia, at Arena Fonte Nova. Grêmio returns to the field this Thursday, against São Paulo, in Porto Alegre.