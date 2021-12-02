How to position yourself in Brazilian stocks in 2022, according to XP

THE XP Investments said to follow with three main themes in equity investing in 2022: commodities, “secular growth stories” and specific opportunities.

In the assessment at the brokerage, commodity companies continue to offer good protection against inflation and the higher dollar.

Ibovespa is known for the great weight of companies with this characteristic, notably Valley (VALLEY3) and Petrobras (PETR4), which continue to generate a lot of cash and pay hefty dividends.

secular growth

XP ranks companies with secular growth histories as those protected by the most challenging macroeconomic scenario.

The “specific opportunities” would be quality companies that had a sharp drop recently, unrelated to their fundamentals, and which could benefit from a market recovery.

The broker revised the target price of the Ibovespa to 123 thousand points by the end of 2022, due to the significant increase in interest rates due to the increase in fiscal and political risks in Brazil.

“This put pressure on the fair value of Ibovespa in all metrics (DCF, P/E and EV/EBITDA targets)”, says an excerpt of the report signed by Fernando Ferreira, Jennie Li and Rebecca Nossig.