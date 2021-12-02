How to Use Your 13th Salary Smartly – 12/02/2021

That time is coming, one of the most awaited moments of the year: the payment of the 13th salary. With this joy in monetary form also come doubts about what to do. Is it ideal to pay some bills early, put them into stocks or just spend it all on Christmas and New Year’s holidays?

If you currently have debts, repaying them should be your priority, especially those that are linked to an asset, such as a lien, car financing, house financing, etc.

This is because, if you delay or fail to pay these monthly installments, you could end up losing your asset, which is something quite serious. So if you have any of these overdue bills, go after them to pay them. If the money doesn’t pay the entire bill, at least try a deal and pay as much as you can.

Unfortunately, sometimes the problem doesn’t just end with taking the good. If you go to the extreme of losing something you struggled to buy, you still run the risk of having to pay other unforeseen expenses such as court fees, which will end up making your debt even more expensive.

After the high interest ones

Next, your focus should be on paying off high-interest debt, such as overdraft and revolving card. These debts have interest rates that can exceed 10% a month, which makes your debt grow like a snowball nonstop, and each month it becomes more difficult to get rid of them.

For you to understand how this interest works, if you owe R$1,000 over a period of 1 year and at a rate of 10% per month, your debt will have exceeded R$3,100, triple the initial amount. You can’t goof off with expensive debt!

Other accounts

If you don’t have debts for any asset or linked to one, if you don’t have high interest debts and you don’t have other overdue accounts, then you can use your 13th to anticipate any account you’ll have in 2022, such as IPTU, IPVA, registration school, etc.

Remember that, unfortunately, the tickets arrive for everyone every month. I know that there is a great desire to spend, buy beautiful gifts, take an incredible trip, but we cannot forget commitments and installments that we assume to pay.

The 13th salary is not really enough money to alleviate all our problems and bills, but it can help in a more delicate moment and which can lead to more serious consequences, such as having to give up something of yours. Use wisely that money you’ve worked so hard over the year to get paid now.